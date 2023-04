FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior’s Ashlyn Bennington is staying close to home.

She made her decision to swim at Fairmont State official on Thursday morning.

“It makes me feel a lot more comfortable there. It makes it feel like home since I’m so used to it. I’m familiar with the pool so meets aren’t as nerve-wracking to have them there,” she said.

Bennington adds to an already highly successful senior class for the Polar Bears.