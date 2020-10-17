Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Biser, Simpson get their first wins

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Sean Biser, and Trinity Christian’s Chris Simpson picking up their first wins as the head coaches of their respective schools was the Best Thing We Saw Tonight in Week 7 of the High School Football season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories