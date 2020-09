PHILIPPI, W.Va.- The Best thing we saw tonight involved the Elkins High School band and cheerleading team.

Since Elkins is unable to host home football games due to safety concerns at their stadium, Philip Barbour allowed the Tigers’ band and cheerleading team to perform and play at the game on Friday.

A class act by Philip Barbour High School and the Elkins band’s first performance in front of a crowd this season.