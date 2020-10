CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Payton Hawkins’ season has been delayed multiple ways.

He was injured in the pre-season, and first few weeks of the regular season, and couldn’t play.

Then when finally healthy again, Harrison County teams were sidelined for two weeks due to the county’s standing on COVID-19 maps by the WV Dept. of Education.

But Harrison County returned tonight. And so did Hawkins.

And that’s The Best Thing We Saw Tonight.