CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The best thing that we saw tonight has to be the grit we saw from our local teams.
Two area teams, Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior are headed to the semifinals of the 2023 high school football playoffs.
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The best thing that we saw tonight has to be the grit we saw from our local teams.
Two area teams, Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior are headed to the semifinals of the 2023 high school football playoffs.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now