SHINNSON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Best Thing We Saw Tonight during week 2 of high school football was Military Appreciation Night at the Lincoln and Elkins game in Harrison County.

Players from Lincoln wore camo jerseys and ran out carrying different flags for our armed forces.

A few players on the Lincoln team have parents who served in the military and were honorary captains for Friday’s contest. We can’t thank our service members enough for everything that they’ve done to protect our country. Highlights from the game are available here.