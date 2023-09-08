MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some of the best things we saw tonight weren’t on the field, but off it as alumni at two area schools were inducted into their respective halls of fame.

One of the most recognizable names in WVU Football history was headed into Morgantown’s Hall of Fame tonight as the Mohigans inducted Blaine Stewart, son of late WVU Head Football Coach Bill Stewart as well as six other Morgantown alumni.

The Minutemen of Lewis County also honored their alumni tonight by sending four of them to the Hall of Fame.