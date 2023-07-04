CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Best Virginia returns to action in the TBT later this month in Wheeling, but John Flowers and company are bringing the action to north central West Virginia first.

As previously announced, the West Virginia alumni team will be taking on a team of Maryland alumni known as the College Park Boys at Joe Retton Arena on July 15 as a tune up for the Wheeling regional and the team announced on Monday the addition of two more events that week.

On July 17, Best Virginia will host a skills camp in Morgantown at the Mylan Park Athletic Complex with a second camp to follow on the 19th at the Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport.

The camps are designed for kids ages 6-13 and registration information is available at bestvirginiatbt.com.