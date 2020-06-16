Best Virginia earns spot in TBT, draws opening matchup against in-state rival Herd That

by: Sam Coniglio

Photo: Garrett Yurisko

After months of anticipation, Best Virginia has their first round opponent for The Basketball Tournament.

The West Virginia alumni squad was one of 24 teams selected to participate in this year’s altered edition of TBT and will face Herd That — a team made up of mostly Marshall alumni — to open the competition.

This year’s TBT is smaller than normal with 24 teams, down from the 64 that have typically fielded the tournament in years past.

Herd That is led by general manager and former Marshall guard Ot Elmore, who played for the Thundering Herd for two seasons until his graduation in 2018. His brother, John, is also on the team, as well as Herd alumni Stevie Browning, CJ Burks and Marcus Reed.

If Best Virginia is victorious over Herd That in the first round, they will face The Money Team, which is sponsored by boxer Floyd Mayweather and features former WVU and Best Virginia forward Devin Williams.

TBT 2020 will begin on July 4 in Columbus, and will end on July 14.

