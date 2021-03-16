Bifano, Bridgeport boys hand Grafton first loss

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport (3-2) head coach Dave Marshall said after Tuesday night’s game that being forced to play two games early in the season without his best player could’ve been a good thing after all.

He said the rest of his team learned how to play without Jack Bifano on the court. And now that he’s back, the Indians are starting to gel.

Bridgeport made ten three-pointers in the first half against Grafton (3-1), including Conner Messe who hit four by himself.

The Indians kept up the outside shooting in the third quarter, burying four more shots from distance.

Bifano heated up in the middle quarters, as well. Bifano scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second and third quarter. He was one of four Bridgeport players in double-figures in the Indians 87-69 win over Grafton.

“He’s been doing a much better job sacrificing certain shots to let the offense flow. And I think he’s starting to see how much of a benefit that actually is to him in the process and therefore this team. Yeah, he’s just a tremendous blessing to have here,” said Marshall.

Jaden Haywood (16), Messe (15) and Chittaro (11) also scored in double-figures for Marshall.

“What we emphasize is ball movement, paint touches, and then the shots come from there. As good as Grafton is, as well as they’re coached, with the players they’ve got, this was a nice win for the guys,” said the Bridgeport head coach.

Grafton, which had a three-game winning streak coming into Tuesday night’s game, was led by Blake Moore, who scored 23 points – all but two of which came after halftime.

Bridgeport led by eleven after the first quarter, and extended the lead to 24 points by halftime as the Bearcats went cold in the second quarter.

Despite Moore’s performance in the second half, Grafton couldn’t draw much closer.