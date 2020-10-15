Big 10 Championship XC Meet wrapped up on Wednesday

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Big 10 Championship cross country meet was held on Wednesday for both girls and boys XC runners.
BOYS TEAM OVERALL RESULTS:
1. Fairmont Senior (28)
2. East Fairmont (38)
3. Lewis County (77)
4. Preston (80)
5. North Marion (136)
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 10):
- Tyler Hayes, Fairmont Senior (16.33.37)
- Logan Zuchelli, Fairmont Senior (16.40.19)
- Drew Moore, East Fairmont (17.06.74)
- Jasper Brown, Fairmont Senior (17.49.79)
- Blake Hunt, East Fairmont (17.50.44)
- Joshua McPherson, East Fairmont (17.52.26)
- William Farkas, Preston (17.57.77)
- Jacob Moore, Lewis County (18.00.72)
- Elijah Hannig, Fairmont Senior (18.06.58)
- Slate Swiger, Lewis County (18.09.04)
GIRLS TEAM OVERALL RESULTS:
- Preston (40)
- Fairmont Senior (48)
- North Marion (68)
- East Fairmont (80)
- Grafton (126)
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 10):
- Lydia Falkenstein, Fairmont Senior (19.23.83)
- Erykah Christopher, East Fairmont (19.35.59)
- Allie Martin, Preston (20.20.82)
- Taylor Hess, North Marion (20.51.70)
- Abby Nolan, Preston (21.23.12)
- Chloe Stark, Preston (21.24.63)
- Bella Haught, Fairmont Senior (21.48.20)
- Addie Elliott, North Marion (21.58.65)
- Emily Viani, Grafton (22.03.67)
- Cozette Ries, Preston (22.10.73)