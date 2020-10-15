Big 10 Championship XC Meet wrapped up on Wednesday

Sports

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Big 10 Championship cross country meet was held on Wednesday for both girls and boys XC runners.

BOYS TEAM OVERALL RESULTS:

1. Fairmont Senior (28)

2. East Fairmont (38)

3. Lewis County (77)

4. Preston (80)

5. North Marion (136)

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 10):

  1. Tyler Hayes, Fairmont Senior (16.33.37)
  2. Logan Zuchelli, Fairmont Senior (16.40.19)
  3. Drew Moore, East Fairmont (17.06.74)
  4. Jasper Brown, Fairmont Senior (17.49.79)
  5. Blake Hunt, East Fairmont (17.50.44)
  6. Joshua McPherson, East Fairmont (17.52.26)
  7. William Farkas, Preston (17.57.77)
  8. Jacob Moore, Lewis County (18.00.72)
  9. Elijah Hannig, Fairmont Senior (18.06.58)
  10. Slate Swiger, Lewis County (18.09.04)

GIRLS TEAM OVERALL RESULTS:

  1. Preston (40)
  2. Fairmont Senior (48)
  3. North Marion (68)
  4. East Fairmont (80)
  5. Grafton (126)

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 10):

  1. Lydia Falkenstein, Fairmont Senior (19.23.83)
  2. Erykah Christopher, East Fairmont (19.35.59)
  3. Allie Martin, Preston (20.20.82)
  4. Taylor Hess, North Marion (20.51.70)
  5. Abby Nolan, Preston (21.23.12)
  6. Chloe Stark, Preston (21.24.63)
  7. Bella Haught, Fairmont Senior (21.48.20)
  8. Addie Elliott, North Marion (21.58.65)
  9. Emily Viani, Grafton (22.03.67)
  10. Cozette Ries, Preston (22.10.73)

