Big 10 foes RCB and Philip Barbour tie in season opener

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior night for the Lady Eagles Thursday night to open up the Big 10 soccer season as RCB hosted Philip Barbour.

A new face in Byrds lineup, former Lincoln Cougar multi-sport athlete Victoria Sturm has transferred to Robert C. Byrd.

This one was a keeper and defensive battle through the first half as neither team able to find the back of the net.

Philip Barbour was able to get several shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net early on.

But into the second half scoring goes back to back and this one ends in a 2-2 tie.