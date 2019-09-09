Big 12 announces network for WVU vs. Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s first conference game against Kansas will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference announced Monday.

Heading into their third week of the season, both teams are 1-1 and have their third non-conference games this weekend against power five teams.

The @Big12Conference has announced that our game at Kansas on Sept. 21 will be at 4:30 ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.



Just like the Mountaineers, Kansas got a one-touchdown win over Indiana State. This past week, they took their first loss to Coastal Carolina.

