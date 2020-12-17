Watch All 12 Playbook: Teams look toward postseason play as OU, Iowa State fight for Big 12 title

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On the final All 12 Playbook of the season, we’ll preview the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, as Oklahoma meets Iowa State.

Nate Feken of KFOR in Oklahoma City profiles the Sooners, as they shoot for their sixth straight league title, while Mark Freund of WHO in Des Moines breaks down the Cyclones, who will be playing for their first conference championship in football since 1912.

We’ll also get wrap-ups on the regular season on Oklahoma State and Texas, who both contended for a spot in the title game.

Dylan Buckingham anchors the final edition of the season for All 12 Playbook.

Thank you for being part of this All 12 Playbook stream this season. See you next season!