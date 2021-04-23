Big 4th quarter leads University boys to latest Sectional title

BAKERS RIDGE, W.Va. – A steal, outlet pass, and layup at the buzzer gave visiting Buckhannon-Upshur a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter Thursday night.

University had been holding for the final shot, but it was the Bucs the made the big play.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Travis Foster told his team in the huddle that soon followed, that that was their moment and chance to win the section.

University, however, was the team that took advantage of the moment.

The Hawks limited Buckhannon-Upshur to just two made shots from the floor, and outscored the Buccaneers by 14 points in the final period.

University is this year’s Class AAAA Region I, Section 2 champion. 65-53 the final score.

Aaron Forbes led the way with a game-high 17 points for UHS. Blake Barkley (15), Ryan Niceler (13), and Garrison Brooks (10) also chipped in double-figure scoring performances.

Buckhannon-Upshur was led by Ryan Hurst and Harrison Walker, who each scored 13 points.

With the win, University advances with home-court advantage to the Regional round.

The Hawks will host the loser of Friday night’s game between Morgantown and Wheeling Park.

Buckhannon-Upshur will travel to the home arena of the winner of that game.