Big first half propels Colts over Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Thursday night was senior night over at Robert C. Byrd as the Eagles hosted Big 10 foe Philip Barbour.

Colts score early in the first half and go up 1-0 over the Eagles.

Ethan Gregory with the nice foot work breaks through Byrd’s back line and rips one top right to put the Colts up 2-0 heading into halftime.

Byrd fights back in the second half though as Aidan Gamble serves a nice free kick into the danger zone and Caleb Yanego gets a head on it!

Cody Cooper comes up with some clutch saves and Philip Barbour holds on 2-1 to win this one.

