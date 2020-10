MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University High School girls soccer team hosted Ripley on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks got off to a quick start with three goals in the first half to put UHS up 3-0 at halftime.

Into the second half, Tristen Bright set up Morgan Ryan to score and the Hawks took a 4-0 lead.

The Vikings would score to get on the board but the Hawks finish on top.

UHS won 4-1 over Ripley.