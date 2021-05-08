Big fourth inning leads North Marion over Lincoln

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A big fourth inning propelled the North Marion baseball team to a 9-3 victory over host Lincoln on Saturday.

The Huskies put six runs on the board in the fourth, erasing a one-run deficit and taking a five-run lead.

Lincoln took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third thanks to an RBI double by Payton Hawkins, and a throwing error by the Huskies defense that allowed the go-ahead run to score.

But the Huskies lineup responded with six runs in the following frame.

The Cougars didn’t score after the third inning, and were held to just four hits on the afternoon.