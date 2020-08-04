Big fourth inning propels Fairmont over Clarksburg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Little League All-Stars district tournament double-header continued with Clarksburg against Fairmont for the go-ahead to the championship game on Wednesday.

The first inning remained scoreless, Fairmont came out slow and Clarksburg showed some promising defense.

In the top of second inning, Fairmont got on the board as a pitch went past Clarksburg’s catcher which plated a run for Fairmont putting them up 1-0.

Fairmont recorded another run in the third inning to increase the lead 2-0.

A big fourth inning kept the momentum on Fairmont’s side with a big play and run scored by Tanner Woodman in addition to two more scored runs to put Fairmont up 5-0.

In the fifth inning, Fairmont didn’t let up and scored two more runs extending its lead to 7-0.

To end the game, Fairmont records two more runs and keeps Clarksburg off the board completely winning 9-0, the final score.

Fairmont manager Jimmy Bledsoe was happy with his team’s victory but said they need to come out on fire in the next game.

“We came out real sluggish. I don’t know if it was just the jitters. I didn’t expect all-stars to have jitters but they did. I don’t know if it was the jitters or what it was but they seemed to pound the ball at the end which was good,” Bledsoe said.

Fairmont advances to the championship game where they are set to face Bridgeport on Wednesday night.