TAMPA BAY – Our Ryan Decker once again spoke with Nexstar Nation’s Jack Doles on Tuesday as we continue to move closer to kickoff of Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

Ryan and Jack spoke about the announced increase in attendance that will be there at Raymond James Stadium, after the NFL added roughly 10,000 spectators on Tuesday.

They also chatted about the battle between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, and whether or not it’s the best quarterback battle in Super Bowl history.