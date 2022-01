WEST UNION, W.Va. – In a battle of two ranked Class Single-A programs in No. 1 Gilmer County and No. 6 Doddridge County, the Titans pulled away for the win.

At the halftime break, Gilmer County only led DCHS 33-27.

It was a big second half for the Titans. Gilmer Co. pulled away for the 70-47 win.

Carrah Ferguson led the Titans with 22 points. Taylor McHenry added 18 and Emma Taylor scored 13 points.

Carrie Lloyd led the Bulldogs with 18 points along with Abby McDonough’s 13 points.