Big second half propels Irish over Polar Bears, Fairmont Senior falls in state semifinal

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s successful season came to a heartbreaking close in the State semifinal on Friday afternoon.

Everything was going in the Polar Bears’ favor early on in the game.

Bubby Towns scored on a rocket in the seventh minute to give the Polar Bears the lead they kept to halftime.

Late in the second half is when Charleston Catholic started to heat up. The Irish scored in the 62′ to tie the game up 1-1.

The Irish then scored again off of a corner kick in the 77′ to take the 2-1 lead.

Fairmont Senior couldn’t get anything to fall in the later stages of the game as they fell 2-1.

