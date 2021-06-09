Big sixth inning leads Black Bears to fifth straight win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears are on their best run yet, winning five straight games as they improve to 2-0 in their current series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The Scrappers took an early lead scoring one run in the top of the first inning. That was answered by a Black Bears run in the bottom of the second to tie it up.

In the third and fourth innings, the Scrappers put two more on the board to enter the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Black Bears started to heat up in the sixth, drawing two back to back walks with the bases loaded and those runs would tie the game 3-3.

Still in the sixth, Freylin Minyety hit a two RBI single to give the Black Bears their first lead of the game 5-3.

Six runs in the sixth inning put the Black Bears on top, but the game was close in the end as West Virginia escaped Mahoning Valley 8-7 to win their fifth straight game.

Minyety finished the night with 3 RBI to lead the Black Bears. Grant Hussey and Amari Bartee each added two RBI.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories