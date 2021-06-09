Big sixth inning leads Black Bears to fifth straight win

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears are on their best run yet, winning five straight games as they improve to 2-0 in their current series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The Scrappers took an early lead scoring one run in the top of the first inning. That was answered by a Black Bears run in the bottom of the second to tie it up.

In the third and fourth innings, the Scrappers put two more on the board to enter the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Black Bears started to heat up in the sixth, drawing two back to back walks with the bases loaded and those runs would tie the game 3-3.

Still in the sixth, Freylin Minyety hit a two RBI single to give the Black Bears their first lead of the game 5-3.

Six runs in the sixth inning put the Black Bears on top, but the game was close in the end as West Virginia escaped Mahoning Valley 8-7 to win their fifth straight game.

Minyety finished the night with 3 RBI to lead the Black Bears. Grant Hussey and Amari Bartee each added two RBI.