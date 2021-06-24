Big third inning propels Bridgeport past Jefferson; Indians will play for 7th straight title on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – When the WVSSAC State Baseball Tournament returned to Appalachian Power Park on Thursday, two familiar faces returned with it in the Class AAA semi-finals.

Robert Shields of Bridgeport, and John Lowery Sr. of Jefferson, are two of the most successful high school baseball coaches in state history, with more than 15 state titles between them.

So it’s no surprise that Thursday’s game was exactly what you’d expect between two programs of that caliber.

Bridgeport used a five-run third inning to take a 5-0 lead and put the Cougars in familiar territory — behind on the scoreboard.

Jefferson pulled to within two runs twice, but Bridgeport pitching always had the answer.

Chris Harbert recorded back-to-back strikeouts in the fifth, and Austin Mann got the key outs when he needed them, to preserve the Indians’ lead.

Bridgeport is off to yet another state baseball tournament title game, doing so with a 7-5 victory over Jefferson.

“We live to play another day,” said Shields. “(Jefferson) came back two of the three games against Washington out of the (sectional) tournament. I knew that they had a chance at coming back.

A leadoff double by Cam Cole got the third inning started for Bridgeport. He was then driven in on a single by Frank Why, but needed his elusiveness from the gridiron to come through on the diamond, as he had to dodge and break up a play at the plate.

“I saw the ball come home. I knew he beat me. I knew I had to make a good slide, and I made contact with the mitt, and the ball popped out. It was a very fortunate situation, and that really got us started,” Cole said.

That jump-started what became a five-run inning for the Indians.

“If I get out right there, there’s two outs in that inning. Who knows what happens?” Cole added. “I knew I was going to take contact. I’m not scared of contact, obviously, from football. Took the contact, got the run. That’s all that matters.”

Just so everyone knows: Cam Cole was cracking open an imaginary soda at 2nd base. (This is hilarious btw 😂)@BridgeportBase1 @camcole21 @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/mmwJnxDOIk — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) June 25, 2021

Two batters later, Nate Paulsen delivered an RBI triple to straightaway center field. He then scored thanks to an errant throw, which gave Bridgeport a three-run lead at the time.

Two more runs scored later in the inning to give Shields’ group a 5-0 lead.

“I’m just basically looking to find a barrel, execute for my team, get a run in any way we can, that way we can get more runs. … That was a big goal for tonight,” said Paulsen. “I think we kind of got a little too relaxed after that big inning, and they had a big inning their selves, and we kind of turned it on after that.”

Jefferson lived up to their recent reputation.

The Cougars scored three runs in the fifth to pull within two. But Harbert ended the threat with back-to-back strikeouts. Those were the final pitches he threw on the night.

Harbert struck out seven, and give up two earned runs on five hits and four walks, while throwing 102 pitches.

Mann entered the game on the mound in the next inning with a four run lead. Mann ran into trouble, but worked his way out of it getting an inning-ending flyout to protect the lead.

“Just a gutty performance out of Chris Harbert and Austin Mann coming in in relief and doing a nice job,” said Shields of his pitchers.

He got the final three outs in order, sending Bridgeport to its latest state championship game.

“It’s an awesome feeling and a great feat for these kids,” said the Bridgeport skipper. “Like I say, we’ve got one more thing we’ve got to do.”

Bridgeport will now face a Hurricane (33-1) team that’s on a 32-game winning streak after starting the year 1-1.

Hurricane defeated St. Albins 10-7 earlier on Thursday to punch their ticket to the AAA championship game.

The Redskins have been in each of the last three Triple-A state title games.

Bridgeport has won each of the last six Double-A state title games. The Indians have only played in one Triple-A championship game in their storied history, falling in that contest to Nitro in 2010.