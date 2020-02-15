Big third quarter leads Yellow Jackets over Bulldogs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School hosted the WVHIT Tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Tygarts Valley bulldogs took on the Moorefield Yellow Jackets. At the half, Moorefield led by three points.

In the third quarter, Tygarts Valley tied it up as Logan George got the and one. George also won Most Outstanding Player on Tygarts Valley in the game.

But then Trevor Shoemaker went to town. He scored 13 in the third quarter alone and went on to lead the Yellow Jackets with 26 points.

Moorefield took a 52-39 lead into the final quarter.

Yellow Jackets kept up the intensity to win 67-49, the final score.