Big third quarter propels (1) Mohigans over (4) Highlanders, MHS advances to state final

CHALRLESTON, W.Va. – Top seeded Morgantown is off to the Class Quad-A final game after beating No. 4 Huntington, 64-42.

In the early stages of the first quarter, scoring went back and forth until Morgantown started to pull away and led 16-8 after the first.

Alec Poland had a big first half for the Mohigans with nine of his 12 points.

Huntington tried to go on a run in the second quarter but Morgantown kept its scoring up and kept the 26-19 lead at the halftime break.

The third quarter is where the Mohigans completely took control of the game. Morgantown outscored Huntington 26-8 to secure a large lead for the rest of the game.

Morgantown advances to the state final with the 64-42 win over Huntington.

Three Mohigans finished in double-figures with Poland leading (12 points), Carson Poffenberger scored 11 points and Brooks Gage added 10 points.

No Highlanders scored in double-figures.

The Mohigans will take on the winner of George Washington and Martinsburg.

