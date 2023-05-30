CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – After a dominant season that saw the Cougars win the conference championship, both the Big X Coach and Player of the Year awards are going to Lincoln.
Leading his team to a 24-5 record and an appearance in the Class AA region finals, Yancey Weaver is the conference coach of the year.
Delaney Haller led the way on the field for Lincoln, providing a dangerous presence at the plate and dominant force in the circle and ends her high school career as Big X Player of the Year.
Philip Barbour’s Avery McDaniel takes home the Big X Pitcher of the Year crown after helping the Colts to 16 wins on the season.
Big X all-conference selections can be found below.
First Team:
- P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln
- P – Avery McDaniel, Philip Barbour
- P – Jansen Kimble, Buckhannon-Upshur
- C – Gina Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd
- C – Katelyn Cooper, Philip Barbour
- IF – Alexis Williams, Lincoln
- IF – Courtney Boggs, Lewis County
- IF – Karriss Drain, Lincoln
- IF – Rachel Mason, Bridgeport
- IF – Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd
- OF – Alyssa Dunn, Robert C. Byrd
- OF – Emalee Brown, Lincoln
- OF – Emily Robey, Lincoln
- OF – Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour
- UTL – Cadence Lambert, Lincoln
- UTL – Chloe Pethel, Bridgeport
- UTL – Charlee Johnson, Liberty
- UTL – Makayla Gonzales, Philip Barbour
Second Team:
- P – Lillie Crimm, Grafton
- P – Destiny Coble, Liberty
- P – Rayden Satterfield, North Marion
- C – Courtney Hartley, Lewis County
- C – Jordan Niggemyer, Grafton
- IF – Taylor Spratt, Buckhannon-Upshur
- IF – Addison Veigel, Bridgeport
- IF – Katielynn Warner, Philip Barbour
- IF – Macey Franklin, Lewis County
- IF – Kaileigh Spiker, Grafton
- OF – Haley Smith, North Marion
- OF – Kaitlyn Archer-Lewis, Bridgeport
- OF – Kadence Crock, Liberty
- OF – Alyssa Abel, Buckhannon-Upshur
- UTL – Kailey Hart, Buckhannon-Upshur
- UTL – Adrianna Floyd, North Marion
- UTL – Kileigh Pugh, Bridgeport
- UTL – Aliyah Elder, Lincoln