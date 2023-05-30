CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – After a dominant season that saw the Cougars win the conference championship, both the Big X Coach and Player of the Year awards are going to Lincoln.

Leading his team to a 24-5 record and an appearance in the Class AA region finals, Yancey Weaver is the conference coach of the year.

Delaney Haller led the way on the field for Lincoln, providing a dangerous presence at the plate and dominant force in the circle and ends her high school career as Big X Player of the Year.

Philip Barbour’s Avery McDaniel takes home the Big X Pitcher of the Year crown after helping the Colts to 16 wins on the season.

Big X all-conference selections can be found below.

First Team:

  • P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln
  • P – Avery McDaniel, Philip Barbour
  • P – Jansen Kimble, Buckhannon-Upshur
  • C – Gina Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd
  • C – Katelyn Cooper, Philip Barbour
  • IF – Alexis Williams, Lincoln
  • IF – Courtney Boggs, Lewis County
  • IF – Karriss Drain, Lincoln
  • IF – Rachel Mason, Bridgeport
  • IF – Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd
  • OF – Alyssa Dunn, Robert C. Byrd
  • OF – Emalee Brown, Lincoln
  • OF – Emily Robey, Lincoln
  • OF – Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour
  • UTL – Cadence Lambert, Lincoln
  • UTL – Chloe Pethel, Bridgeport
  • UTL – Charlee Johnson, Liberty
  • UTL – Makayla Gonzales, Philip Barbour

Second Team:

  • P – Lillie Crimm, Grafton
  • P – Destiny Coble, Liberty
  • P – Rayden Satterfield, North Marion
  • C – Courtney Hartley, Lewis County
  • C – Jordan Niggemyer, Grafton
  • IF – Taylor Spratt, Buckhannon-Upshur
  • IF – Addison Veigel, Bridgeport
  • IF – Katielynn Warner, Philip Barbour
  • IF – Macey Franklin, Lewis County
  • IF – Kaileigh Spiker, Grafton
  • OF – Haley Smith, North Marion
  • OF – Kaitlyn Archer-Lewis, Bridgeport
  • OF – Kadence Crock, Liberty
  • OF – Alyssa Abel, Buckhannon-Upshur
  • UTL – Kailey Hart, Buckhannon-Upshur
  • UTL – Adrianna Floyd, North Marion
  • UTL – Kileigh Pugh, Bridgeport
  • UTL – Aliyah Elder, Lincoln