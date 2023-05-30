CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – After a dominant season that saw the Cougars win the conference championship, both the Big X Coach and Player of the Year awards are going to Lincoln.

Leading his team to a 24-5 record and an appearance in the Class AA region finals, Yancey Weaver is the conference coach of the year.

Delaney Haller led the way on the field for Lincoln, providing a dangerous presence at the plate and dominant force in the circle and ends her high school career as Big X Player of the Year.

Philip Barbour’s Avery McDaniel takes home the Big X Pitcher of the Year crown after helping the Colts to 16 wins on the season.

Big X all-conference selections can be found below.

First Team:

P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln

P – Avery McDaniel, Philip Barbour

P – Jansen Kimble, Buckhannon-Upshur

C – Gina Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd

C – Katelyn Cooper, Philip Barbour

IF – Alexis Williams, Lincoln

IF – Courtney Boggs, Lewis County

IF – Karriss Drain, Lincoln

IF – Rachel Mason, Bridgeport

IF – Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd

OF – Alyssa Dunn, Robert C. Byrd

OF – Emalee Brown, Lincoln

OF – Emily Robey, Lincoln

OF – Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour

UTL – Cadence Lambert, Lincoln

UTL – Chloe Pethel, Bridgeport

UTL – Charlee Johnson, Liberty

UTL – Makayla Gonzales, Philip Barbour

Second Team: