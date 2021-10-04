Biggest HS Football results from Week 6; What to watch for in Week 7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This weekend marked Week 6 of the high school football season, meaning we have reached the midway point of the year.

As Abbie Backenstoe and I said at times Friday night, the games get more important from here on out, as teams begin to march towards the postseason.

A total of ten local teams entered this week holding one of the 16 playoff spots in their class. How did that change this week?

Key Week 6 Results

AAA: Morgantown’s lopsided win over Musselman was the type of victory that the Mohigans have been searching for for most of this season. It’s Sean Biser’s group’s second victory of the season — both against teams from the Eastern Panhandle.

AA: Grafton picked up its fourth win of the season on Friday with an easy victory over Elkins. The Bearcats got it done in all three phases of the game, and are now 4-2. Look for Grafton to be ranked inside the Top 16 in Double-A when the new rankings come out on Tuesday. ; No. 2 Lincoln’s road victory over Lewis County moved the Cougars record to 4-0 on the season.

A: No. 9 Clay-Battelle earned its second shutout victory of the season, and its third victory while allowing eight points or fewer, with a 41-0 drubbing of visiting Hancock (MD) on Friday. The Panthers may not have been a formidable opponent, but the Cee Bees did exactly what good teams are supposed to do against those types of clubs. ; No. 2 Doddridge County arguably played its best game of the season on Friday with its 34-0 win over Wirt County. ; No. 4 Trinity Christian came up short against No. 2 Cameron. Despite coming out on the wrong side of the score board, the Warriors performance shows they’re a team to watch out for in this class.

WEEK 6 REACTIONS: Abbie and Ryan give their reactions to Friday night's action.

AAA: @MohiganAthletic picks up a big win!

AA: @LincolnHighWV remains undefeated; @BarstoolGrafton staying under the radar.

A: @DCFootball2021 peaking at right time; Clay-Battelle with another win. pic.twitter.com/4DsKC0Lmtz — WBOY12SportsZone (@12SportsZone) October 2, 2021

Looking ahead to Week 7

AAA: Buckhannon-Upshur will go for program win No. 500 on Friday against longtime foe, Lewis County. ; Morgantown will look to win its second-straight game as it hosts Wheeling Park in a game that will be extremely important to both programs, in terms of playoff positioning. ; No. 4 University (5-0) is on the road in Pennsylvania to take on a 4-1 Albert Gallatin team.

AA: No. 2 Lincoln is on the road at Robert. C Byrd. The Cougars will look to remain undefeated against their biggest test of the season, while the Flying Eagles will look to get back on track after back-to-back losses. ; Don’t overlook Friday’s matchup between Philip Barbour and East Fairmont. This game is extremely important to the Bees. They picked up a win via forfeit this past week, and a win over the Colts would keep them in the hunt for the postseason. ; For the first time since 2019, the Elkins Tigers will play a true home game. After not playing any home games last year due stadium conditions at Wimer Stadium, the Tigers have a new home and open it up on Friday.

A: Ritchie County is on the road at South Harrison. The Rebels are clearly one of the top teams in Class A, but less is known about the Hawks, who bounced back with a win on Friday. ; Trinity Christian will look to avoid a potential ‘trap game’ on the road against a 2-3 Paden City team.