Bill Bennett on how the high school sports postponement affects athletes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Winter high school athletics were pushed back by Governor Jim Justice to start no earlier than January 11.

Now local coaches and players are wondering if contests are not allowed to be held until that date, why can’t they hold practice?

Robert C. Byrd boys basketball head coach Bill Bennett agreed with what many other coaches are saying about the topic. And as a teacher and coach, Bennett believes sports are extremely important in a young athletes life and he and his staff are trying to do their best to keep their kids on the right track.

“If you’re being idealistic you would say well if there’s no school, there shouldn’t be athletics or if they’re just coming to school two days we should shut athletics down but they don’t understand there’s a lot of kids that are only coming to school because they get to go to practice that day after school. Because they might not have the ideal life where someone is pushing them to be involved and be engaged academically and as coaches those are the kids we’re trying to make a difference with,” Bennett said.

The athletes and coaches see other surrounding states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio who are going through with winter sports as planned and even states where Covid hit harder than in West Virginia are hosting athletic events at every level.

Bennett is frustrated with how the color coded map decides the fate of sports. Many local teams, such as RCB, are willing to do whatever it takes to play.

“You look around at Ohio and Pennsylvania and they’re playing championship football games, Texas is playing championship football games with people in the stands. What happened to our kids is a crime. From the get-go, from the very beginning with this map, I’m just not a fan of the way it’s been handled. We would be even willing to play basketball with zero fans in the gym, and it’s not ideal. But it’s not about them, it’s about the kids,” Bennett said.

Bennett also said he hopes his team is able to get in the gym before Jan. 11, even if they have to go back to the summer sports rule of only conditioning and staying in pods.

The main point Bennett emphasized was that he hopes for the sake of the kids, they are able to get on the court soon.