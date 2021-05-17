Bill Bennett steps down from head coaching position at Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd basketball head coach Bill Bennett has stepped down from his head coaching position with the Flying Eagles.

Bennett, who has spent the last 19 years with the RCB basketball program, most recently led the Eagles to a 19-2 record and a sectional and regional title this past season.

Also in Bennett’s time with the Eagles, he led his 2014 squad to a Class-AA state runner up finish and his 2019 team to the state semifinal.

Bennett also has numerous state tournament appearances during his tenure at Robert C. Byrd.

He finishes his RCB coaching career with more than 320 wins.