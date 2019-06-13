Black Bear players hope to see great atmosphere at Mon County Ballpark

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears season is fast approaching, the new campaign starts on Friday.

When players met with the media Tuesday, one of the talking points was crowds at Mon County Ballpark.

The Black Bears faithful always brings a great crowd to West Virginia home games. And Mountaineer fans showed up in droves two weekends ago to the NCAA Regional.

Black Bear players are hoping some of those fans will now create the same type of atmosphere during the summer.

“I’m super excited to play a real game. It’s going to be nice to play in front of some fans. I know I was watching the Regional and this place was a packed house, so I’m looking forward to being in that environment,” said pitcher Cody Smith.

“I mean, it looks incredible. This place was packed. I was watching a few of them. And it was great. I can’t wait,” said fellow pitcher Michael Burrows.

The season starts Friday at 7:05 p.m. against Mahoning Valley.

West Virginia plays 11 of its first 16 games of the season at home.