Black Bears and Crosscutters play to 8-8 tie

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears (0-2-2) returned to the diamond Saturday evening after getting rained out on Friday, and still looking for their first win since 2019.

West Virginia got off to a good start, scoring a pair of runs in the second inning. After falling behind, the Black Bear bats erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to give West Virginia what appeared to be a comfortable lead.

It was anything but.

Visiting Williamsport (3-1-1) scored five runs in the eighth inning to tie the game at eight runs apiece, and neither team could push across the go-ahead run after that.

The Black Bears finish in a draw for the second time this season; 8-8 was the final score.

High school senior, and Douglasville, Georgia native, Ga’von Wray, got the start on the mound for West Virginia. He looked good early on, pitching to contact and striking out the final batter of the second inning on a wicked breaking pitch.

The Black Bears rewarded him by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, one on a broken-bat RBI-single, and another on a passed ball.

Wray ran into trouble in the third inning, giving up a trio of runs, as Williamsport took at 3-2 lead.

West Virginia regained the lead in the sixth, thanks in large part to the Williamsport relief pitcher.

Black Bears hitters drew six walks in the sixth inning alone, three of them driving in runs, as they jumped out to an 8-3 lead.

But the Crosscutters hitters knew how to draw a free pass as well.

The final two Black Bears relievers issued a combined seven walks, and surrendered three hits, which ultimately allowed Williamsport to score five runs in the eighth inning to even up the game for good.

This series wraps up at Monongalia County Ballpark on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.