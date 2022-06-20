GRANVILLE, W.Va – The Black Bears were modeling their brand new Mothman alternates tonight, looking to keep the bats hot after sweeping Frederick over the weekend

Williamsport struck first as Gehrig Anglin had a hard time on a play at third and a run scored to make it 1-0 in the top of the second.

The home team answered in the bottom half as Caeden Trenkle singlds to left to score Blaze Brothers and just like that it was tied.

That was the s tart of a big inning for the Bears. They loaded the bases and Sam Crail cleared them, splitting the gap in left to make it a 4-1 lead.

They load them up again for Brothers as the lineup came back around and his single brought in a pair more as Crail and Sam Antonacci crossed to make it a five run game.

Finally, Anglin got a crack at redemption and comes through. He singled the other way to bring in Ryan McCoy and Crothers. That eight run inning made it 8-1 after two.

The Black Bears came in swinging hot bats and left the same way, winning by a final of 13-4.