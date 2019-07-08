Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Black Bears battle the rain, fall in extras

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears battled the rain and the Auburn Doubledays Sunday evening, eventually falling 8-7 in extra innings.

West Virginia found itself in an early 3-0 deficit after a three-run blast by Jake Randa, the son of former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Joe Randa.

The Black Bears then scored the game’s next seven runs, trailing 3-1 in the fourth when the game was paused 30 minutes for a rain delay, got to within one run after the rain stopped, and eventually took a 7-3 lead.

Auburn battled back, tying the game in the top of the ninth and then taking the lead in the top of the tenth.

West Virginia had multiple runners on in the bottom of the frame, but could not push anyone across.

The series continues Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

12SportsZone Twitter

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News