Black Bears battle the rain, fall in extras

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears battled the rain and the Auburn Doubledays Sunday evening, eventually falling 8-7 in extra innings.

West Virginia found itself in an early 3-0 deficit after a three-run blast by Jake Randa, the son of former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Joe Randa.

The Black Bears then scored the game’s next seven runs, trailing 3-1 in the fourth when the game was paused 30 minutes for a rain delay, got to within one run after the rain stopped, and eventually took a 7-3 lead.

Auburn battled back, tying the game in the top of the ninth and then taking the lead in the top of the tenth.

West Virginia had multiple runners on in the bottom of the frame, but could not push anyone across.

The series continues Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark.