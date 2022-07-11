GRANVILLE, W.Va –

The West Virginia Black Bears returned home tonight in first place in the MLB Draft League and looking to keep its hot run of form going against the Trenton Thunder.

Trenton struck first though with three unearned runs against Jeremy Cook in the first two innings.

West Virginia turned it around quickly however as Hunter May brought the Bears back within one with a single swing as a he clubbed a two-run home run to left field.

Cook fired a scoreless third after allowing back to back leadoff baserunners before West Virginia loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom half of the inning.

Ryan Hernandez tied the game with a sacrifice fly and then, with runners on the corners, Blaze Brothers broke for second and Sam Crail sprinted down the third base line to score on the delayed steal.

That made it 4-3 after three innings and that was all the home pitching staff needed. After Cook pitched a clean fourth, Ryan Velasquez and Wyatt Wendell combined for seven strikeouts over five scoreless, hitless innings.

West Virginia added a pair of insurance runs on a passed ball and a Ben Greer double to clinch its ninth win in its last ten games, 6-3.