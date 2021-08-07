Black Bears cancel Saturday’s home game, push back start of Sunday’s contest amid contact tracing efforts

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears were forced to cancel their second game in as many days on Saturday.

Friday’s series opener against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers was canceled due to contact tracing concerns within the Black Bears clubhouse.

As of Saturday afternoon there was no official word on the status of Saturday’s game, however it was announced as a cancellation just before 6:45 p.m.

Health and safety protocols, along with contact tracing of members of both teams, were cited as reasons for the cancellation.

Tonight's matchup against @mvscrappers has been cancelled due to MLB Draft League's health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/UVzBD0nL99 — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) August 7, 2021

Along with the news of Saturday’s cancellation, Sunday’s series finale has been pushed back to a 7:05 start time, according to the Black Bears.

If Sunday’s game is able to be played, it will be only a seven-inning ball game.

Tomorrow's game against @mvscrappers will be 7-innings and begin at 7:05 pm to accommodate for additional testing. And thank you — we appreciate your understanding as we navigate through our last home series.❤️️ pic.twitter.com/4ApVq1YIcU — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) August 8, 2021

The Black Bears were scheduled to wrap up the home portion of their schedule this weekend with three home games against the Scrappers. West Virginia was then scheduled to have Monday off as a travel day, before playing each of their last four games outside of the Mountain State.

West Virginia (30-18-6) is currently in a tie atop the MLB Draft League standings with the Trenton Thunder (28-16-7).

Jedd Gyorko’s group not only has the most home wins (16) in the league, but also the most road victories (14).