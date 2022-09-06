GRANVILLE, W.Va – For the first time ever, the MLB Draft League crowned a champion Tuesday night and it was certainly a journey that the West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters took to get there.

Zach Bravo got the start on the mound for the Black Bears but the Crosscutters jumped on him early with back to back doubles plating the game’s first run.

Moments later an EJ Taylor double found its waqy into the right-center field gap and the visitors led 2-0 after one inning.

Connor Denning added to that lead in the third with his second RBI hit of the game, a single up the middle, before Travis Holt put one in practically the same spot to score Denning.

Holt proved to be a worthy adversary once again in the fifth when he doubled to right-center off of Patrick Miner and brought two runs across to make it 6-0 in favor of Williamsport going into the bottom of the inning.

West Virginia started its rally at that point. Tyler Bosetti doubled off the left field wall to bring in JC Santini.

Maddux Houghton reached shortly after and they both managed to come home on a shallow single by Ryan Hernandez that cut the deficit down to three.

With two outs and facing a full count, Jack Elliott delivered to continue the inning, single through the right side to make it a 6-4 ballgame.

That brought Ruben Fontes to the plate with the tying run on base and he came through.

A double into the left-center gap brought home Adan Fernadnez and Elliott to tie the game after five innings.

Anthony Stehlin and Grayson Thurman comnined for a scoreless top of the sixth and that gave the Black Bears a shot to take the lead.

Houghton and Turner Hill found their way into scoring position with one out and Mathieu came through, slapping a line single into center field to score both and put the home team ahead, 8-6.

The Bears never looked back as Mathieu scored later in the inning on a balk and Fernandez crossed the plate on a throwing error.

It was all Thurman after that as he put in a masterful performance, striking out the final nine Williamsport hitters of the game to close out the first MLB Draft League championship.

He took home the win and the Black Bears took home the second league championship in franchise history and the first since the 2015 New-York Penn League title.