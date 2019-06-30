Black Bears come back to beat Crosscutters in extras on Star Wars Night

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears came back to defeat the Williamsport Crosscutters in extras on Star Wars Night, Saturday.

West Virginia trailed 5-4 entering the late innings, but tied the game in the eighth, and then won the game in the eleventh thanks to an errant throw by Williamsport on a William Matthiessen sacrifice bunt attempt.

The comeback win marks the Black Bears’ eighth of the season, and was won by a final score of 6-5.

Williamsport scored the first run of the game, but West Virginia then scored the next four – tying the game in the bottom of the first, and adding a trio of runs in the third.

The Crosscutters scored a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 5-4 lead that they held until the bottom of the eighth.

A pair of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospects, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Pablo Reyes, made their WV debuts Saturday. You can read more about their first game in Black Bear uniforms here.

West Virginia goes for the series win Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.