Black Bears Conversations: Jared Triolo

2019 second-round pick Jared Triolo has certainly performed to a level worthy of his draft status so far.

Triolo leads the Black Bears in a number of statistical categories, including runs, hits, doubles and runs batted in.

He’s settled in nicely in Drew Saylor’s lineup.

The third baseman said his Black Bears season started the same way most seasons start for him.

“It was good. I was a little nervous the first start up here for sure. The crowd was pretty big, it’s usually pretty big every game. But just getting ready for the game, you get butterflies in your stomach,” Triolo said.

Those butterflies have since went away. And he’s come up big in some of the biggest moments of the year so far for the Black Bears, including a pair of go-ahead hits against Auburn in a 12-inning affair in early June, and a go-ahead triple against state college.

Jared Triolo has been one of the Black Bears top hitters this season, leading the team in a number of statistical categories. (Photo by Ryan Decker)

“The past couple years I’ve been trying to work on driving in runs and helping the team out. I guess it’s just a credit to working on it and focusing on that kind of stuff,” said Triolo.

The Houston product also leads the club with six multi-RBI games, driving in more runs in those games alone than all but three of his teammates. He says one of the biggest lessons he’s learned this season is simply having fun. easy to do so when having the success at the plate that he is.

“Play hard and have fun every day. A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do what you’re doing. So having fun with it is probably the easiest way to be good at what you’re doing,” said Triolo.

He’s also figured out how important eating right is.

“For me, the biggest thing is eating – eating well. I try to have a meal or two before I get up to the field. And then eat again, and then eat post-game, and then a snack before dinner. So, obviously eating, and eating right,” Triolo said.

It’s paid off, as he’s been feeding off opposing pitching.