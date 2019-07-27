Black Bears Conversations preview

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Our Ryan Decker sat down with some West Virginia Black Bears players earlier this week to talk about life as a Minor League Baseball player.

Those stories, airing in a series called “Black Bears Conversations” will begin airing Sunday at 6 p.m.

The first story will center around outfielder Matt Gorski, who prides himself on being not only a good player, but an even better teammate.

He’ll talk about that, as well as breaking bats and the story of the day he got drafted.

Future stories will revolve around Ethan Paul, Blake Sabol, and Jared Triolo.

Stay with 12 Sports as these stories air through the coming weeks.