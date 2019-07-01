Black Bears, Crosscutters trade great defensive plays

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters traded off defensive plays Sunday afternoon in the Black Bears 3-2 walk-off win.
Williamsport’s Tucker Maxwell made a sliding grab to rob West Virginia of a base hit early in the game.
Later in the game, Black Bears starting pitcher Noe Toribio pounced off the mound on a ball put in play on a check swing. His throw to first bounced off the runner’s shoulder, but Nick Patten was able to maintain concentration and make the catch at first to record the out.