Black Bears, Crosscutters trade great defensive plays

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters traded off defensive plays Sunday afternoon in the Black Bears 3-2 walk-off win.

Williamsport’s Tucker Maxwell made a sliding grab to rob West Virginia of a base hit early in the game.

Later in the game, Black Bears starting pitcher Noe Toribio pounced off the mound on a ball put in play on a check swing. His throw to first bounced off the runner’s shoulder, but Nick Patten was able to maintain concentration and make the catch at first to record the out.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News