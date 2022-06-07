GRANVILLE, W.Va – Jedd Gyorko kicked off the home schedule of his second season at the helm for the West Virginia Black Bears still looking for the first win of the season.

West Virginia struck first as Sam Crail earned a bases loaded walk. That forced Haven Mangrum home for the game’s first run.

Next batter, Jonathan Pintaro lost a wild pitch to the backstop, bringing Van Gupton across the plate and making it 2-0, Black Bears.

It didn’t stop there. Blaze Brothers shattered his bat but he was able to kick on the after burners and beat throw to first as Dieter scored to make it 3-0 for the home team.

Frederick got a couple back in the third, first with a Daniel Figueroa single through the right side and then a Nander De Sedas sacrifice fly to right center to cut the Black Bear lead down to one after an eventful start to the home opener.

West Virginia got one back in the bottom of the inning on a De Sedas throwing error that allowed Mangrum to reach and bring Keenan Taylor in to score but the Keys were able to jump all over the home bullpen, taking the win by a final of 15-7.