GRANVILLE, W.Va – It was a series rubber match on the turf in Granville tonight and it was the Keys that got things started. Kendall Ewell opened the scoring by blasting one a measured 442 feet over the centerfield wall and made it 1-0, Frederick in the top of the fourth.

West Virginia responds to get out of the inning though. Blaze Brothers handled the tough hop off the mound, tossed it to Brandon Dieter who relayed it to Ross Mulhall at first for the 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the fifth, the home team got the proverbial home team bounce. Haven Mangrum’s bouncer in front of the plate caused all kinds of problems for the pitcher whose errant throw down the first base line allowed Mulhall to come in from second and lets Van Gupton, Jr. sprint all the way in from first to give West Virginia the lead, 2-1 after five,

A Nander De Sedas double tied it in the sixth and in the top of the seventh, Logan Sanders took the lead back for Frederick with a single into center. That left the bases loaded and just one out for the Keys.

However, Andre Woltariwicz left them that way first with a strikeout looking and then with a groundball to third that ended the threat.

West Virginia came back to tie this one and won it with the MLB Draft League’s new sudden death tiebreaker rule, the first in franchise history.