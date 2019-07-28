Black Bears fall for second night in a row at State College

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The West Virginia Black Bears fell to the State College Spikes for the second night in a row Saturday night.

West Virginia was 5-1 against the Spikes heading into this weekend’s series. But State College has taken the first two games of the set, limiting the Black Bears to just two runs in eighteen innings.

The Spikes got on the board first, and then added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 4-1.

West Virginia was held to just six hits, but also left six runners on base.

Catcher Kyle Wilkie was the only Black Bear hitter to have a multi-hit performance.

The series finishes up Sunday before West Virginia returns home for a three-game series starting Tuesday.