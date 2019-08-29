Black Bears fall to Muckdogs in extras

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears opened up a three-game series against the division-leading Batavia Muckdogs Wednesday night.

The Black Bears took an early 3-1 lead, but couldn’t hang on as the Muckdogs forced the game to extras.

Batavia held on to its division lead by picking up an 8-7 win in 10 innings.

Black Bears hosting the Batavia Muckdogs.

Fernando Villegas doubled down the left field line in the third to drive in all three runners with the bases loaded, and giving West Virginia a two-run lead.

The Muckdogs responded to take the lead in the fourth, as Kobie Taylor singled home a pair of runs that put Batavia in front, 4-3.

Batavia scored a pair of runs in the top of the tenth, after tying the game at six runs apiece in the ninth.

The Muckdogs regain a 1.5 game lead in the division.