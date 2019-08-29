Breaking News
Black Bears fall to Muckdogs in extras

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears opened up a three-game series against the division-leading Batavia Muckdogs Wednesday night.

The Black Bears took an early 3-1 lead, but couldn’t hang on as the Muckdogs forced the game to extras.

Batavia held on to its division lead by picking up an 8-7 win in 10 innings.

Fernando Villegas doubled down the left field line in the third to drive in all three runners with the bases loaded, and giving West Virginia a two-run lead.

The Muckdogs responded to take the lead in the fourth, as Kobie Taylor singled home a pair of runs that put Batavia in front, 4-3.

Batavia scored a pair of runs in the top of the tenth, after tying the game at six runs apiece in the ninth.

The Muckdogs regain a 1.5 game lead in the division.

