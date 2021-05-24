Black Bears fall to Scrappers in season debut

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears fell in their season opener to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night.

The Black Bears defense showed promise in the first two innings, keeping the game scoreless.

But in the top of the third inning, the Scrappers offense was too much to handle. Trent Anderson hit a two-run home run to get the ball rolling for Mahoning Valley.

Then an RBI single scored Jason Hinchman to put the Scrappers up 3-0 in the third. Two Black Bears wild pitches gave the Scrappers a 5-0 lead to end the third inning.

The Scrappers build an 8-0 lead through the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh the Black Bears score their solo run of the game to trail 8-1.

But the late attempt to rally is stopped by the Scrappers and they defeat the Black Bears 8-1 in the first game of the season.