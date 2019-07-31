Black Bears fall to Yankees on entertaining night at Mon County Ballpark

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears fell 6-2 Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game set against the Staten Island Yankees at Monongalia County Ballpark.

West Virginia trailed 1-0 after the third, but tied things up in the fourth on a single down the right field line.

However, a throwing error in the top of the fifth begin a three-run inning for the Yankees that West Virginia couldn’t recover from.

During the game, Black Bears fans were treated to an entertaining display of a man balancing various objects on his face, like a large video camera, a long plastic stick, a bike and a wheelbarrow.

The series continues on Wednesday.