Black Bears fill roster spots, Gyorko says plenty of opportunity lies in rest of the season

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Seven West Virginia Black Bears players were drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft. But what about the rest of the team? Black Bears Manager Jedd Gyorko said there are plenty of opportunities for the rest of the players.

The Black Bears have 26 games left on their schedule. This leaves 26 opportunities for players to get noticed by Major League teams and the potential to be signed.

Players such as Paul McIntosh, former WVU catcher, remain undrafted, but that doesn’t mean they won’t get signed.

Gyorko also said the 12-15 roster spots that are open on the team are getting filled by the MLB Draft League.

“That’s kind of where the league steps in. We haven’t really had a whole lot of say in what players we’re going to get even from the start so the league is going to send us guys and we’re going to try and develop them, get them exposure, let them go out there and play and teach them along the way.,” Gyorko said.

Although it’s a quick turnaround for the players, Gyorko hopes to do all he can to help them.

“We’re getting guys by the minute at this point because we’re down probably 12-15 guys and that’s a lot of guys, that’s a lot of turnover. But we’re excited about it. Anyone who walks through that door we’re excited to try and teach them, watch them play and hopefully guide them in the right direction,” Gyorko said.

The Black Bears return to the Mon County Ballpark on Thursday to start a two-game series with the State College Spikes.