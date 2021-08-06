Black Bears Friday night sellout canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Friday night’s sold out West Virginia Black Bears home game was delayed, and then ultimately canceled, due to COVID-19 concerns within the West Virginia club house.

According to a release from the team, the game was cancelled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Black Bears organization.

Friday night’s game, which was to be played against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, was announced as delayed around 7 o’clock. Roughly thirty minutes later, the game was canceled.

The Black Bears sent out the release via Twitter just before 7:45 p.m.

Tonight's game against @mvscrappers has been cancelled. All tickets for tonight's game will be credited to patron accounts for use for the remaining 2 home games AND the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/49HyThpUcn — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) August 6, 2021

There’s been no future announcements from the club since the release was posted.

West Virginia is currently scheduled to play its final two home games of the regular season on Saturday and Sunday against Mahoning Valley, though it’s not clear at this time if those games will happen.

The Black Bears are then scheduled to have Monday off as a travel day, and then play four road games to end the regular season.

Friday night’s series opener was announced as a sellout.

West Virginia entered Friday with a one-game lead over the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League Standings.

Stay with 12 Sports for any more updates on the team.