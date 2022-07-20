GRANVILLE, W.Va – The Major League Baseball Draft has come and gone but the accolades keep rolling in for West Virginia Black Bears players.

Black Bears first baseman Ryan Hernandez was named the MLB Draft League Hitter of the Week for the final week of the first half on Tuesday.

In five games, Hernandez went 10-15 and blasted four home runs while driving in 11 runs.

The University of Houston product found a major power surge down the stretch of the first half, clubbing six longballs in the final seven games before the draft break.

Overall for the first half, Hernandez hit .369 while leading the league with eight home runs, 24 runs batted in and topping league leaderboards in both slugging percentage and OPS as well.

That late resurgence at the plate for Hernandez helped lead West Virginia to the MLB Draft League first half championship as the Bears won eight of their last ten games.